Throwback Thursday: Hareem Shah’s SWIMMING Videos in Turkey

Web Desk BOL News

30th Dec, 2021. 07:17 pm
Hareem Shah

Throwback Thursday: Hareem Shah’s SWIMMING Videos in Turkey

On TikToker Hareem Shah’s instagram account we a lot of content from her trip to Turkey in 2021. The social media celebrity made sure to make the most of the year by travelling to exotic locations with her spouse and best friend, another TikToker Sundal Khattak.

There are, however, some photos and videos that consistently garnered attention . Let’s talk about Hareem Shah’s swimming sessions, which keep popping up on her social media platforms throughout her vacations to Turkey.

The TikTok celebrity earlier released a video on her Instagram account that received a lot of attention. Hareem is seen in the video wearing modest swimwear and swimming in a massive Turkish pool.

 

 

Read More

9 mins ago
Alizeh Shah’s 2021 Recap: TOP 10 Hot and Sizzling Pictures and Videos

Alizeh Shah is a young Pakistani actress with a lot of potential....
31 mins ago
Dananeer Mobeen talks about criticism for her role in Sinf-e-Aahan

Social media sensation Dananeer Mobeen, who rose to prominence overnight with her...
32 mins ago
Dananeer aka 'pawri' girl discloses how she chooses not to focus online trolling

Dananeer Mobeen, the popular pawri girl, rose to immense recognition after her...
34 mins ago
Sana Fakhar dance moves at Areeba Habib’s mayun goes viral

The wedding festivities for Areeba Habib have are in full swing, and...
56 mins ago
Stunning Disha Patani shares sizzling looks from her beach vacation

Actress Disha Patani is a Bollywood diva, her Instagram handle clearly depicts her...
1 hour ago
Aima Baig just can't get over sister Komal's stunning Valima look

As Komal Baig has wrapped up her wedding festivities with a dreamy...