Throwback Thursday: Hareem Shah’s SWIMMING Videos in Turkey

On TikToker Hareem Shah’s instagram account we a lot of content from her trip to Turkey in 2021. The social media celebrity made sure to make the most of the year by travelling to exotic locations with her spouse and best friend, another TikToker Sundal Khattak.

There are, however, some photos and videos that consistently garnered attention . Let’s talk about Hareem Shah’s swimming sessions, which keep popping up on her social media platforms throughout her vacations to Turkey.

The TikTok celebrity earlier released a video on her Instagram account that received a lot of attention. Hareem is seen in the video wearing modest swimwear and swimming in a massive Turkish pool.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hareem Bilal shah (@hareem.shah_official_account)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hareem Bilal shah (@hareem.shah_official_account)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hareem Bilal shah (@hareem.shah_official_account)