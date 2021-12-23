Throwback to when Alizeh Shah wears strapless gown at HSA
Alizeh Shah has been in the gossip for her dressing and dance moves which immediately catches the eye of netizens and it gets viral. Shah surely knows how to be in the news for a long time and become more popular day by day.
Alizeh Shah, one of Pakistan’s rising young actress, made a strong statement with her black strapless gown at HSY.
In the viral video, Alizeh can be seen black strapless gown. The video went viral on the internet.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Alizeh will be seen in an upcoming drama serial Bebasi along with Ali Rehman. She had also worked in a number of Pakistani drama serials such as Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Dil Mom Ka Diya, Tana Bana, and many more.
Alizeh Shah never failed to impress with her sartorial choices and keeps on giving major fashion inspiration through her outfits. Alizeh sets major winter fashion goals.
Social media sensation and most trending personality Alizeh Shah, who has been in the gossip for her bold outfits and dance videos that immediately catches the eye of netizens and went viral.
Also Read
Read More
Hareem Shah's private video with her husband goes viral
TikTok sensation Hareem Shah shared her private video with her husband, which...
TOP 5 Dance Videos of Hareem Shah in 2021
Hareem Shah, known by her stage name Drama Queen, is a Pakistani...
Poonam Pandey wishes to have a Love Story Like Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal
Love can come into your life more than once but looks like...
Honorary Oscars gala delayed as Hollywood braces for Omicron
The Governors Awards -- an annual gala where honorary Oscars are handed...
Devin Ratray, actor of Home Alone arrested on Wednesday
Actor Devin Ratray famous for Home Alone was arrested on Wednesday. Allegedly...