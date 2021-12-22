Throwback when Alizeh Shah set major winter fashion goals

Alizeh Shah never failed to impress with her sartorial choices and keeps on giving major fashion inspiration through her outfits. Alizeh sets major winter fashion goals.

The beautiful star, Alizeh Shah posted various pictures in which she can be seen wearing mighty comfortable winter wear while also managing to look quite adorable posing for the camera. She looked incredibly fresh and her subtle makeup was on point.

Alizeh Shah took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself wearing a purple bunny hoodie while the actress has hidden her face inside the warm hoodie.

Read more. Throwback: Alizeh Shah gives flying kiss in bold dress

She captioned the post: “Na chayro hmayn hum satay huay hn 🤦🏻‍♀️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alizooo (@alizehshahofficial)

Alizeh is among the most celebrated and prominent actresses of the Pakistani drama industry. She has managed to make her mark in a short time span and has been lucky enough to work from the start of her career with the big names of the entertainment industry.