Throwback when netizens attack Ushna Shah for bold photo-shoot
Ushna Shah is a young actress with a lot of potentials. She hails from a celebrity family, as the 31-year-old is the daughter of actress Ismat Tahira and the younger sister of Isra Ghazal.
Ushna has established herself as a seasoned actor, having appeared in major drama series such as Bashar Momin, Bala, Cheekh, and Alif Allah Aur Insaan. The 31-year-old diva is now starring in the drama series Akhir Kab Tak.
Earlier, the actress dazzled fans in gorgeous attire. Ushna Shah took to Instagram to drop her new striking photos, which in a few seconds caught the fire on the internet.
Ushna received mixed feedback on her photo. One of the fans wrote: “Can’t expect this type of dressing from you, Ushna”. Meanwhile, another fan said: “Princess”, and another commented: “Nice”.
On the work front, Ushna Shah had received much appreciation after playing the character of Noor, who was vocal and confident, from the drama serial Aakhir Kab Tak
