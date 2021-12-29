Throwback when Sana Fakhar’s bold photoshoot went viral
Sana Fakhar is an internationally acclaimed star who is known as an actress and model in the entertainment industry. She has won the hearts of people through her acting and won the best actress award at Nigar Awards for her work in Yeh Dil Aap Ka Huwa.
The unapologetically bold and fierce Sana Fakhar ventured made her mark in the Pakistani media industry and she keeps on proving she has a lot more in store for us. This time it’s her enchanting new photoshoot that has become the talk of the town.
Earlier, the beautiful actress had appeared in a bold photoshoot, featuring festive fierce looks.
Sana Fakahr is quite active on social media, and she keeps her followers up to date on what’s going on in her life. Sana Fakhar took Instagram to share sad news today.
She shared her bold pictures on her Twitter profile
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/pYq6Zs255G
— Sana Fakhar (@SanaSensation) November 27, 2021
Black and white can transform a scene into something magical 🖤🤍#SanaFakhar #actress #blackandwhite #artist #blackandwhitephotography pic.twitter.com/3HnuagzDnv
— Sana Fakhar (@SanaSensation) December 4, 2021
Life is better in black and white 🖤#SanaFakhar #actress #blackandwhite #artist #black #blackandwhitephotography pic.twitter.com/MeUF33AzUr
— Sana Fakhar (@SanaSensation) November 28, 2021
Sana exemplifies the beauty of Pakistan’s showbiz industry. The gorgeous actress has risen to prominence in Lollywood thanks to her outstanding performance and acting skills.
Read More
Hareem Shah can't control herself when her husband is around
TikTok star Hareem Shah recently confirmed her marriage to Bilal Shah in...
Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger finally divorced after 10 years of separation
Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger are officially divorced, after more than ten...
Watch Nora Fatehi reacts as paparazzi called her 'Nora Paaji'
A paparazzo wrongly shouted 'Nora paaji' to Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa...
Why did Emma Watson almost quit her role as Hermione Granger?
Emma Watson almost abandoned the successful franchise at one time, according to...
Throwback: Tapsee Pannu looks sizzling and gives a befitting reply to internet trolls
Indian actress Taapsee Pannu has a huge fan following in India and...