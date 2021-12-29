Throwback when Sana Fakhar’s bold photoshoot went viral

Sana Fakhar is an internationally acclaimed star who is known as an actress and model in the entertainment industry. She has won the hearts of people through her acting and won the best actress award at Nigar Awards for her work in Yeh Dil Aap Ka Huwa.

The unapologetically bold and fierce Sana Fakhar ventured made her mark in the Pakistani media industry and she keeps on proving she has a lot more in store for us. This time it’s her enchanting new photoshoot that has become the talk of the town.

Earlier, the beautiful actress had appeared in a bold photoshoot, featuring festive fierce looks.

Sana Fakahr is quite active on social media, and she keeps her followers up to date on what’s going on in her life. Sana Fakhar took Instagram to share sad news today.

She shared her bold pictures on her Twitter profile

Sana exemplifies the beauty of Pakistan’s showbiz industry. The gorgeous actress has risen to prominence in Lollywood thanks to her outstanding performance and acting skills.