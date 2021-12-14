Tom Cruise delivers 300 Christmas cakes to ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ crew on a private jet

Tom Cruise, the top American actor, wished the team of Mission: Impossible 7 in a unique way. According to reports, Tom Cruise wanted to surprise his colleagues which is why he planned to send 300 Christmas cakes delivered from Loss Angeles to the UK on his private jet. According to the Sun report, the jet was sent on a 5,500-mile round journey across the Atlantic.

According to a source told The Sun: “Tom wanted to give a treat on the Christmas occasion the team on Mission: Impossible 7 and decided that only cakes from his favourite bakery in LA would do.”

It added that “the Top Gun star organised for the shop to make 300 cakes especially and they were then flown back to the UK on his jet.” Tom has spent £11,400 on the cakes.