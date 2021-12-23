Tom Cruise to stay in war rooms of Winston Churchill for Mission: Impossible 8
Hollywood’s A-list action hero Tom Cruise will be staying in renovated war rooms of Winston Churchill’s old house in the United Kingdom for the shooting of the next Mission: Impossible 8.
Cruise will be renting the renovated Churchill penthouse, where the leaders of World War Two masterminded the war, in London to start working on the upcoming project.
View this post on Instagram
Read more: Tom Cruise delivers 300 Christmas cakes to ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ crew on a private jet
The Sun reveals that the actor will be working in central London a lot next year and wanted somewhere nearby to base himself rather than commuting in and out of the town.
“He saw that Churchill’s former offices had come on the market and was immediately excited — and was won over.
They’ve been turned into the most incredible flats, seriously smart and right in the heart of Whitehall”, The Sun reported.
Read more: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell decides to break up as Tom experiences another breakup
The Top Gun hero is one of the world’s highest-paid actors and has been enjoying the limelight the most for the past many years.
Read More
Aiman & Minal turn heads in black & pink
The star sisters Aiman and Minal look as pretty as a picture...
Hania Aamir, Farhan Saeed pair-up for upcoming drama ‘Mere Humsafar’ watch teaser
Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed are all set to share the television...
Saboor Aly looks drop-dead gorgeous at Mariam and Owais wedding
Mariam Ansari and cricketer Moin Khan’s son Owais Khan officially tied the...
PHOTOS: Mariam Ansari and Owais Khan looks adorable at their wedding
Pakistani actor Mariam Ansari and cricketer Moin Khan’s son, Owais Khan are...
Beyonce, Jay-Z and Grande in Oscars race as shortlists unveiled
Beyonce, Jay-Z and Ariana Grande are all in the running for the...