Tom Cruise to stay in war rooms of Winston Churchill for Mission: Impossible 8

Hollywood’s A-list action hero Tom Cruise will be staying in renovated war rooms of Winston Churchill’s old house in the United Kingdom for the shooting of the next Mission: Impossible 8.

Cruise will be renting the renovated Churchill penthouse, where the leaders of World War Two masterminded the war, in London to start working on the upcoming project.

The Sun reveals that the actor will be working in central London a lot next year and wanted somewhere nearby to base himself rather than commuting in and out of the town.

“He saw that Churchill’s former offices had come on the market and was immediately excited — and was won over.

They’ve been turned into the most incredible flats, seriously smart and right in the heart of Whitehall”, The Sun reported.

The Top Gun hero is one of the world’s highest-paid actors and has been enjoying the limelight the most for the past many years.