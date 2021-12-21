Tom Holland makes a joke about winning an Oscar, ‘Think I’m going to win’

Spider-Man: No Way Home, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, has blown box office records since its release. Tom discussed the film in an interview and joked about winning an Oscar for it.

Speaking at the interview, Tom told Hollywood Reporter: “I do know that I love this character, and I would be sad to say goodbye. But I have achieved basically everything I wanted to achieve as this character, I really think I’m going to win the Oscar for this movie. So there, it’s great.”

The British actor also recently hinted at his exit from the franchise. “I’ve loved every minute of it. I’ve been so grateful to Marvel and Sony for giving us the opportunity and keeping us on and allowing our characters to progress. It’s been amazing. And that’s why for me, I don’t want to say goodbye to Spider-Man — but I feel like we might be ready to say goodbye to Spider-Man,” he told People.

The actor said he is willing to make way for others to take on the role: “I don’t want to be responsible for holding back the next young person that comes in who deserves it just as much so,” Tom said.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, the latest Marvel superhero film, is smashing pandemic-era box office records throughout the world. According to Deadline, the picture had already earned $302.9 million globally by Saturday and is expected to surpass the half-billion-dollar mark by Sunday.