Tom Holland makes a joke about winning an Oscar, ‘Think I’m going to win’
Spider-Man: No Way Home, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, has blown box office records since its release. Tom discussed the film in an interview and joked about winning an Oscar for it.
Speaking at the interview, Tom told Hollywood Reporter: “I do know that I love this character, and I would be sad to say goodbye. But I have achieved basically everything I wanted to achieve as this character, I really think I’m going to win the Oscar for this movie. So there, it’s great.”
The British actor also recently hinted at his exit from the franchise. “I’ve loved every minute of it. I’ve been so grateful to Marvel and Sony for giving us the opportunity and keeping us on and allowing our characters to progress. It’s been amazing. And that’s why for me, I don’t want to say goodbye to Spider-Man — but I feel like we might be ready to say goodbye to Spider-Man,” he told People.
The actor said he is willing to make way for others to take on the role: “I don’t want to be responsible for holding back the next young person that comes in who deserves it just as much so,” Tom said.
Spider-Man: No Way Home, the latest Marvel superhero film, is smashing pandemic-era box office records throughout the world. According to Deadline, the picture had already earned $302.9 million globally by Saturday and is expected to surpass the half-billion-dollar mark by Sunday.
Read More
Disha Patani prepares to perform her own stunts
Actress Disha Patani is ready to conclude the year 2021 on a...
Hania Amir’s Latest Pictures in Spider Man Costume Goes Viral
Pakistani actress Hania Amir’s latest pictures in Marvel’s iconic web crawler goes...
Alizeh Shah declared ‘Nagin of Pakistan’ over latest pictures
Leading actress and the sensation of Media, Alizeh Shah is known for her talent...
Photos: Alia Bhatt glows as she attends her friend's Haldi ceremony
Alia Bhatt was one of the bridesmaids at her school classmate Meghna...
Emily in Paris Returns, with even more Fashion, Drama and Sass
The official trailer for the second season of the IT show ‘Emily...