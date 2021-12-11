Tom Holland’s career rises as the film ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ approaches

Tom Holland’s upcoming film Spider-Man: No Way Home has brought him more money, bringing his total to £3 million.

According to The Sun, the 25-year-old actor’s net worth has topped £9.8 million, with an additional 2.7 million earned in the last year.

As he prepares to make his third appearance in a Marvel superhero picture, the massive numbers are projected to climb even more.

According to the news portal, the Uncharted actor’s company has also confirmed the £4.8 million investment claims. In the meantime, he holds £3.1 million in Acre 123 Ltd. and £1.4 million in Joey Frost Ltd.

The highly anticipated film, which also stars Zendaya, is set to enter theatres next week.