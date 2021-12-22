Top 4 most gorgeous Pakistani actress you’d love to watch in films
The Pakistani industry is filled with numerous talented actors and actress who has left their names to remember such as Ayeza Khan, Mahira Khan, Sajal Aly, and so on.
Mahira Khan, Ayeza Khan, and Sajal Aly, all Pakistani actresses, have been nominated for TC Candler’s list of the 100 most beautiful faces of 2021.
TC Candler, who describes himself as “the creator of the Annual Independent Critics List of the 100 Most Beautiful Faces of the Year,” announced the nominations on their 1.2 million-follower Instagram page.
Here are the five most gorgeous and well-paid actresses in Pakistan who have gained immense popularity by doing hit dramas and films.
Ayeza Khan
Kinza Khan, known by her stage name Ayeza Khan, is a Pakistani television actress. Khan has played the leading roles in several television shows including Zard Mausam, Adhoori Aurat, Mere Meherbaan.
Mahira Hafeez Khan
Mahira Hafeez Khan is a Pakistani actress. She is best known for portraying the role of Khirad Ashar Hussain in Momina Duraid’s Humsafar for which she received numerous accolades, including the Lux Style Award for Best Television Actress.
Sajal Aly
Sajal Aly is a Pakistani actress noted for playing a variety of characters in a range of serials—from contemporary social to romantic dramas.
Saba Qamar
Saba Qamar Zaman, known professionally as Saba Qamar, is a Pakistani actress and television presenter. She is one of Pakistan’s most popular and highest-paid celebrities, her roles have been credited as a significant departure from the traditional portrayal of women in Urdu television.
