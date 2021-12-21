Top 4 viral dance videos of Hareem Shah you’d love to watch!

Web Desk BOL News

21st Dec, 2021. 07:52 pm
Hareem Shah

Viral dance videos of Hareem Shah

Hareem Shah, known by her stage name Drama Queen, is a Pakistani social media personality, active on TikTok. On 28 June 2021, she confirmed her marriage to Pakistan People’s Party leader but kept details about her husband under wraps.

TikTok stars Hareem Shah and Sundal Khattak have always set the internet on fire with their dancing videos. here are some bold and viral dance videos of Miss Shah which went viral in no time as she roses after them.

Hareem on her Instagram shared dance moves with her friend Sundal Khattak, which went viral in no time.

Read more. Hareem Shah’s husband kisses her in recent video

A throwback clip of the TikTok star swimming in the pool is doing rounds all over the internet. She shared the video of herself while swimming, on Instagram.

The TikToker took to her Instagram shared a video of herself. In the video, she can be seen dancing in the hotel room and showering money on herself.

Miss Shah shared the video of herself while dancing, on Instagram.

