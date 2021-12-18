Top 5 actors in Pakistan you’d love to watch on-screen

Web Desk BOL News

18th Dec, 2021. 08:57 pm
Pakistani actors

Top 5 Pakistani actors

The Pakistani industry is filled with numerous talented actors and actress who has left their names to remember such as Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed, and so on.

Here are the five most handsome and well-paid actors in Pakistan who have gained immense popularity by doing hit dramas and films.

Ahmed Ali Akber

One of the finest actors the industry has right now. Akbar has added another feather to his hat by taking up a role as challenging as Parizaad thus he leads the BOL chart.

A story of greed &amp; ambition; Ahmed Ali Akbar talks about Laal Kabootar - Oyeyeah

Fawad Afzal Khan

Fawad Afzal Khan is a Pakistani actor, producer, screenwriter, model, judge, and singer. Having received several awards including a Filmfare Award, three Lux Style Awards, and six Hum Awards, he is widely regarded as one of the greatest contemporary actors hailing from Pakistan.

Fawad Khan&#39;s interview regarding his sentiments about Bollywood goes viral

Bilal Abbas Khan

Bilal Abbas Khan is a Pakistani actor. He is frequently titled as the “Best Emerging Talent” in the media for his acting prowess by fans and critics alike; he features in listings of the nation’s most popular personalities.

Bilal Abbas Khan spills the beans about his marriage plans

Usman Mukhtar

Usman Mukhtar is a Pakistani actor, director, and cinematographer. Since everyone is hating Aswad from Hum Kahan ke Sachay Thay we love how Usman nailed being the villain.

Biography of Usman Mukhtar - Age, Family, and Career Info - Fashion &amp; Lifestyle Blog - Pakistani Fashion Blog | SiddySays

Ali Rehman Khan

Ali Rehman Khan is a Pakistani actor who appears in Urdu films, television series and theater plays. Khan has won two Hum Awards and has been nominated twice at the Lux Style Awards for his acting prowess.

Ali Rehman Khan reveals he&#39;s tested positive for Covid-19 - Celebrity - Images

