TOP 5 Dance Videos of Alizeh Shah in 2021

Web Desk BOL News

24th Dec, 2021. 02:19 am
Alizeh Shah

TOP 5 Dance Videos of Alizeh Shah in 2021

Social media sensation and most trending personality Alizeh Shah, who has been in the gossip for her bold outfits and dance videos that immediately catches the eye of netizens and went viral.

Earlier, some of her dance videos went viral on social media, and fans are gushing over it.

Let’s have a look at her top 5 dance videos in 2021

 

 

The Ehd-e-Wafa star came under fire after her wardrobe malfunction during an onstage performance with Ali Zafar at the Hum Style Awards 2021.

Shah’s made a strong statement with her black strapless gown at the function and also treated the paparazzi with twirls of her black ball gown. A pair of sparkling ear cuffs and a silver watch accentuated her minimalist look.

 

