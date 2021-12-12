Travis Scott removed from the Coachella 2022 list

In light of the Astroworld tragedy, Travis Scott has been dropped off the Coachella schedule for 2022.

Given the ten deaths that occurred during Travis’ performance, the organizers are under pressure to follow the Change.org petition and remove him from the lineup immediately.

The suspected removal was attributed, in part, to the city of Indio and Community Services Manager Jim Curtis, as first reported by KESQ in Palm Springs.

While the news has not yet been confirmed, the petition believes, “With the recent tragic and unnecessary death at Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert, due to Scott’s own gross negligence and sheer lack of compassion for human life, we ask AEG Paul Tollet, and Goldenvoice to remove his as performance at all of their festivals.”