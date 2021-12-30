Twitteratis Flood Internet with Memes On Alizeh Shah After Her Hash Smoking Viral Video
Alizeh Shah, the social media sensation who is known for her outspoken personality and viral dance videos, was recently caught on camera smoking in her car.
On social media, Alizeh’s smoking video has gone viral. Alizeh may be seen in the footage sitting in the front seat of the car, smoking a cigarette.
Have a look!
🔴 Exclusive: Controversy queen #AlizehShah caught smoking ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/I2Kb2xdIQf
— Showbiz & News (@ShowbizAndNewz) December 29, 2021
Twitteratis began circulating viral memes on the actress. On Alizeh’s behalf, they also posted satirical public service announcements. Fans also claimed that she was once naive, but that she has since matured significantly. They also said that she was inspired by Parizaad’s speech, “Cigarette peetey ho to khoob jeetey ho.” They also compared her to Kamlesh and Sheikh Rasheed. Kamlesh is a drug addict who has gone viral in India. Take a look at the latest tweets.
Also Read
Read More
WATCH: Jennifer Garner almost lit her entire kitchen on fire while cooking
American actress Jennifer Garner nearly burn the entire kitchen on fire in...
Paris Hilton to join metaverse business on Roblox
Paris Hilton is a famous Hollywood celebrity, who needs no introduction she...
Aamir Liaquat Hussain hospitalized in critical condition
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf National Assembly member Aamir Liaquat Hussain is shifted to the...
Amna Ilyas shares her major fitness goals, see photos
Showbiz personalities all across the world, including Pakistan, put a lot of...
Top 5 Best English Songs of 2021
In 2021, there was a song for every occasion, every event, and...