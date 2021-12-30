Twitteratis Flood Internet with Memes On Alizeh Shah After Her Hash Smoking Viral Video

Alizeh Shah, the social media sensation who is known for her outspoken personality and viral dance videos, was recently caught on camera smoking in her car.

On social media, Alizeh’s smoking video has gone viral. Alizeh may be seen in the footage sitting in the front seat of the car, smoking a cigarette.

Have a look!

Twitteratis began circulating viral memes on the actress. On Alizeh’s behalf, they also posted satirical public service announcements. Fans also claimed that she was once naive, but that she has since matured significantly. They also said that she was inspired by Parizaad’s speech, “Cigarette peetey ho to khoob jeetey ho.” They also compared her to Kamlesh and Sheikh Rasheed. Kamlesh is a drug addict who has gone viral in India. Take a look at the latest tweets.