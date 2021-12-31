UNSEEN PHOTOS of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding surfaced online
The wedding photos of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have gone viral on the internet. Fans can’t get enough of the gorgeous pictures that look like they came straight out of a fairytale. Unseen photos from their wedding continue to surface on the internet, and we can’t stop gazing at them. Sunny, Vicky’s brother, shared an unseen photo from the ceremony, which shows the Sardar Udham actor posing with his mother, father, and brother, all of whom appear to be overjoyed as they prepare to welcome Katrina Kaif into their home.
