Urfi Javed Copies Aishwarya Rai’s ‘Crazy Kia Re’ Look in White Side Cut Top

Urfi Javed has suddenly become a viral hit on the internet! She doesn’t leave any stone unturned when it comes to getting people to speak about her and her revealing clothes. Her name has been added to the list of celebrities that wore the most ridiculous outfit in the year 2021. Urfi has been trolled a few times, but it doesn’t seem to bother her when it comes to fashion. She appears to be motivated by trolls and dresses up openly on the streets of Mumbai. Urfi shared a couple of photos on her Instagram storey on Tuesday in which she copied Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ‘Crazy Kia Re’ look.

Fans mocked Urfi for wearing a white tube top with a huge side cut, comparing her to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Dhoom. In the Crazy Kia Re song, Aishwarya donned a black tube top. ‘Of course, Aish is Aish,’ said the internet. Another user says, ‘Kuch bhi matlab.’

Urfi donned a yellow floral saree in the most informal way possible on Monday, with random pleats and a pallu draped to show off her toned midriff and blouse’s plunging neckline. While Urfi’s fans praised her for transforming from a strange-looking cut-out dress to a saree, some Instagram users thought the draping of the saree was strange.