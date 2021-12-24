Urfi Javed Trolled Again For Bold Appearance in a Bizarre Blue Dress

Urfi Javed recently got papped in a blue dress that sparted outrage on the internet. Social media sensation Urfi was clicked in Mumbai’s Andheri while she was celebrating her 2 million followers on Instagram. Urfi also defied the tradition of wearing red/ white on Christmas and celebrated the special day with her friends wearing a blue outfit that looked abruptly cut from all over. Netizens called it an accidental dress that got attacked by the rats. The trolling has now become synonymous with Urfi and this appearance was no different either.

Check out the recent photos of Urfi in the blue dress:

Urfi has now become popular on the internet with her back-to-back appearances in weird outfits. The actor might have got rejected from Bigg Boss in the first week itself but her popularity increased on social media.