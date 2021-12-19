Ushna Shah: ‘Whoever Thinks We Spread ‘Fahashi’ Should Get Off Their TV’

Ushna Shah stood up to the troll army and netizens who weigh her down. She recently stated that people should not watch TV or use social media if they think that celebrities are responsible for spreading vulgarity.

Ushna said that individuals with morals and ethics who consider famous people being mediocre and liable for spreading indecency should quit sitting in front of the TV and quit utilizing online media.

She took to twitter and wrote ““Show your gherat (honour) please.”

She added

Every Pakistani with morals and ethics who finds acting & actors inferior, who thinks we spread “Fahashi” should promptly get rid of their TV (or any channel that shows content that isn’t preaching Islam) and get off social media immediately!

