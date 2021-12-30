Usman Mukhtar’s wife sticks their wedding card as a memory on her fridge door; take a look!

Pakistan’s talented actor Usman Mukhtar got married to his ladylove Zunaira Inam Khan in October and are serving major couple goals for their fans.

What appeared unique and lovely at the same time is that Zunaira has stuck her wedding card on her refrigerator door and it undoubtedly made a beautiful addition to that space.

Take a look:

Also, in an adorable post after tying the knot, the Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay actor shared a series of photos from his wedding and penned, “I’m very lucky. Everything I’ve done in my life, everything I’ve been through. The good, the bad and even the worse, all of it. Every decision I took led me to you Zunaira and it’s all worth it. If I had to go through all the hardships again to end up with you, I’d do it over and over.”

“If there are parallel universes, every me in every universe would choose you. Thank you for making me so lucky. Marrying you makes me feel like I’m complete. Your presence in my life has been grounding and you’ve been the hope in the darkest times and I can go through anything with you by my side. I love you and I am luckiest man in the world to be your husband,” he added.

Usman went on to say, “All my friends who came despite of their busy schedules. Everyone who helped organize. All the people who made our special day even more special. Thank you for making this moment in our lives so beautiful.”

On their big say, Mukhtar donned an all-black suit and complimented his look with a pair of black shades. While the bride wore an ivory lehenga and paired it with a gorgeous neckpiece and finished off her look with subtle daytime makeup.

The couple had tied the knot at a socially distanced nikkah ceremony in April, this year.