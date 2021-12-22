VIDEO: Junaid Safdar and Aisha Saif steals spotlight mehndi video
The wedding festivities of Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif’s wrapped up last week, but everyone is still talking about this as people just can’t get enough of the glimpses from the wedding celebrations surfacing from time to time on social media.
The weed-long wedding has been making headlines since long before the celebrations started mid-December, and has done it once again as the official video from the mehndi event surfaced Tuesday night.
The video was uploaded on Instagram account by one of the videographers who covered Junaid and Ayesha’s wedding.
In the video groom and bride look happy and joyful while enjoying their mehndi ceremony. The shots beautifully captured the couple’s bliss on camera.
Beautiful video of #JunaidSafdar and #AyeshaSaifKhan's wedding ❤
Video @FatimaTariqPhotogrphy pic.twitter.com/QXZGlugqu7
— سمى عباسى (@abbasikhan54) December 21, 2021
Junaid’s valima took place on December 17 at Jati Umra, marking an end to the wedding events.
Junaid had tied the knot with Ayesha Saif at a luxurious hotel in London back in August.
