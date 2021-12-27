VIRAL VIDEO: Aima Baig schooled a man for misbehaving during concert

27th Dec, 2021. 09:56 pm
Aima Baig

Pakistan’s promising and powerful singer Aima Baig got angry during a live concert after a person from the audience misbehaved with her

The video of the incident has also gone viral on the internet. “Push this person away from the stage,” The beautiful singer can be heard as saying in the video.

While addressing audience, Aima warned that she will leave the concert if they continue to misbehave. “A single person is spoiling the event,” she added.

 

 

Responding to it, Aima Baig said, “I have come here to sing and I will perform”.

 

