Viral Video: Ankita Lokhande Dancing to ‘Pardesi Pardesi Jana Nahi’ With Injured Foot
Ankita Lokhande, who recently married businessman Vicky Jain, has shared a video of herself dancing to the song “Pardesi Pardesi Jana Nahi” with an injured foot. The song is from the film Raja Hindustani, which stars Aamir Khan. The video was published on Instagram by the Pavitra Rishta actress and her pal, Actress Ashita Dhawan. Ankita can be seen in the video wearing a short green flowery dress and a hairband, with her hair pulled back into a bun.
View this post on Instagram
She was observed hopping on one foot and dancing and singing to the beats. Ankita was also seen walking with a cane and resting her injured foot in a cast on a nearby bed. “Taang tooti par himmat na chooti,” a few lines were written in the video. (Her leg is broken, but she hasn’t lost her spirit.) Maan gaye nayi dulhan ki shiddat ko (sic)” “Congratulations on the new bride’s zeal.)
The video’s caption read, “Love your spirit Mrs. Jain Don’t kick start your
Read More
UNSEEN PHOTOS of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding surfaced online
The wedding photos of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have gone viral...
‘Ayeza aur Mahira ki race lagi hui hai’ says Yasir Hussain
When a netizen asked actor Yasir Hussain how he might boost his...
Watch the Gulab Jamun Samosa takes the internet by storm
We've all seen food experiments this year that have either shocked or...
Aima Baig's new song 'Tu Mera Na Hua' is out now!
Star singer Aima Baig, one of the big names in our music...
Saadain Imran Sheikh kisses Areeba Habib at Nikkah Ceremony, VIRAL VIDEO
December, the month of love and nuptials! Congratulations are in order for...