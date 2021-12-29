Viral Video: Is Juggan Kazim Mimicking Alizeh Shah’s Fall On-Ramp?

Legendary singer Shazia Manzoor was performing in Juggan Kazim’s show and Juggan came forward to join Shazia Manzoor and suddenly fell on the floor.

The stunning actress fell on the floor while she was accompanied by Shazia Manzoor back to the stage.

However, recently the Alizeh Shah had a fall during her walk to Ramp for pentene Hum Bridal Couture Week. It was clearly evident that she was recreating the fall of Alizeh Shah.

Have a Look: