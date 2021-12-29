Viral Video: Is Juggan Kazim Mimicking Alizeh Shah’s Fall On-Ramp?

Web Desk BOL News

29th Dec, 2021. 08:59 pm

Legendary singer Shazia Manzoor was performing in Juggan Kazim’s show and Juggan came forward to join Shazia Manzoor and suddenly fell on the floor.

The stunning actress fell on the floor while she was accompanied by Shazia Manzoor back to the stage.

Also check: Alizeh Shah’s reaction comes after she fell down in Bridal Fashion Week

However, recently the Alizeh Shah  had a fall during her walk to Ramp for pentene Hum Bridal Couture Week. It was clearly evident that she was recreating the fall of Alizeh Shah.

Have a Look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jaago TV (@jaago.tv)

Juggan Kazim Mimicking Alizeh

