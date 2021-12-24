Waqar Younis dances to ‘Dilli Wali Girlfriend’ at a recent wedding goes viral

Web Desk BOL News

24th Dec, 2021. 06:32 pm
Waqar Younis dances to "Dilli Wali Girlfriend' at a recent wedding

Waqar Younis dances to “Dilli Wali Girlfriend’ at a recent wedding

A dance video of former Pakistan cricket team coach Waqar Younis has become the center of attention on social media.

Following in the footsteps of former Pakistani cricketer Moin Khan, his colleague Waqar Younis was seen shaking a leg with his wife Dr Faryal at his brother-in-law’s wedding in Karachi.

On social media, a video of Waqar dancing on the dance floor to the iconic Bollywood dance number ‘Dilli Wali Girlfriend’ went viral.

Take a look:

Previously, a video of former Pakistan captain and ex-wicketkeeper Moin Khan grooving with actor Ali Ansari went viral on social media.

Moin Khan was seen dancing with Ali Ansari at his sister Mariam’s wedding in the video, while a group of people, including Ansari’s fiance, Saboor Aly, captured the two on her phone.

It should be noted that Mariam Ansari tied the knot with Moin Khan’s son, Owais Khan on Wednesday, December 22.

Read More

2 days ago
Shaan Shahid wants to uphold the ban on Indian content

After the recent announcement by the Federal Minister for Information, Fawad Chaudhry,...
2 days ago
Saba Qamar Uninterrupted

Saba Qamar has given more than 15 years to the industry and...
23 mins ago
Kareena Kapoor tested negative for COVID-19

Kareena Kapoor's Omicron test report came negative. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal...
1 hour ago
Aamir Khan secretly married to famous Indian actress?

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has secretly married famous Indian actress Fatima Sana....
1 hour ago
Nora Fatehi challenged her fans to show some moves on ‘Dance Meri Rani’

Nora Fatehi throws a dance challenge to her millions of followers after...
3 hours ago
‘We were uncomfortable being recorded': Saboor Aly responds to her viral video

Pakistani actress Saboor Aly breaks the silence over her viral video, which...