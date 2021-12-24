Waqar Younis dances to ‘Dilli Wali Girlfriend’ at a recent wedding goes viral

A dance video of former Pakistan cricket team coach Waqar Younis has become the center of attention on social media. Following in the footsteps of former Pakistani cricketer Moin Khan, his colleague Waqar Younis was seen shaking a leg with his wife Dr Faryal at his brother-in-law’s wedding in Karachi. On social media, a video of Waqar dancing on the dance floor to the iconic Bollywood dance number ‘Dilli Wali Girlfriend’ went viral.

Take a look:

Previously, a video of former Pakistan captain and ex-wicketkeeper Moin Khan grooving with actor Ali Ansari went viral on social media.

Moin Khan was seen dancing with Ali Ansari at his sister Mariam’s wedding in the video, while a group of people, including Ansari’s fiance, Saboor Aly, captured the two on her phone.

It should be noted that Mariam Ansari tied the knot with Moin Khan’s son, Owais Khan on Wednesday, December 22.