WATCH: Arif Lohar & his son win hearts with their on-stage performance

Renowned folk singer Arif Lohar, who became widely popular both in Pakistan and India after his famous song Jugni, delighted fans with his on-stage performance alongside his son.

At a wedding, the musician sets the stage on fire as he performed with his son for the first time and won millions of hearts. The father-son duo gathered all the attention as the adorable kid danced at the beats of drums. Multiple videos from the event are doing rounds all over social media and it’s undoubtedly a gift for the fans of Arif Lohar.

Watch here:

Arif Lohar is a Punjabi folk singer and usually sings with a musical instrument resembling tongs (called a ‘Chimta’). His folk music is representative of the traditional folk heritage of Punjab. He is the son of the renowned folk singer Alam Lohar.

Apart from his Punjabi songs, the singer participated in Coke Studio Season 3 in the year 2010. Arif Lohar performed Alif Allah (Jugni) with Meesha Shafi. Lohar’s performance for Coke Studio featured two other songs: Mirza and Alif Allah Chambey Dey Booti/Jugni, the latter a collaboration that became an international success.

Filmmaker Saif Ali Khan bought the rights to Jugni to feature in Bollywood film Cocktail. Other versions of “Jugni” have also been featured in Bollywood movies. He also sang in the Bollywood film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013).

Lohar has also sung in multiple Punjabi Films in Pakistan and India.