WATCH: Atif Aslam arrives at concert on bike to avoid traffic jam in Karachi

Web Desk BOL News

26th Dec, 2021. 03:03 pm
Iconic singer Atif Aslam is undoubtedly a heartthrob of Pakistani fans as well as fans from across the border. He is widely loved for his flawless singing skills.

In a recent turn of events, the Doori crooner wins millions of hearts after a video went viral online. In the video, Atif Aslam was seen riding on the bike to reach the concert in Karachi on time amidst heavy traffic jam.

It was very clear that the singer wasn’t going to let Karachi traffic stop him from performing and so he hitched a bike ride to reach his concert.

The father of two never misses any chance to get all of the love and attention from his admirers.

Watch video:

A few days earlier, Atif Aslam had made waves online after he called off his live performance in Islamabad midway to save families from being harassed.

According to one of the eye-witnesses, the crowd threw bottles at Atif, which prompted him to leave the stage halfway through his performance.

According to some other sources, women were being harassed by men in the audience. Many took to social media and called out the management for the poor security.

Here are some of the reactions:

Hailing Aslam’s courage, one user added, “I don’t know what exactly happened in Islamabad but bro, so much respect for Atif Aslam. This man never fails to impress.”

Another lauded the singer and shared, “What a solid reaction. He walked out of a concert in Islamabad last night when a girl was harassed by some shameless idiots. I am sure that next time, in Atif’s concert, no one will dare to do anything inappropriate.”

Moreover, a viral screenshot of the singer responding to a fan after the fuss which took place in Islamabad had circulated online.

In the said Instagram chat, a user apologized to the singer and wrote, “Sir, extremely sorry for tonight. There are some black sheeps who ruin it for everyone.”

To this, Atif replied, “Don’t be sorry, I love Islamabad. At least, we saved some families from any mishap by stopping the event.” The screenshot could not be verified independently.

Atif Aslam Islamabad concert ruckus

