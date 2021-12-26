WATCH: Atif Aslam arrives at concert on bike to avoid traffic jam in Karachi

Iconic singer Atif Aslam is undoubtedly a heartthrob of Pakistani fans as well as fans from across the border. He is widely loved for his flawless singing skills.

In a recent turn of events, the Doori crooner wins millions of hearts after a video went viral online. In the video, Atif Aslam was seen riding on the bike to reach the concert in Karachi on time amidst heavy traffic jam.

It was very clear that the singer wasn’t going to let Karachi traffic stop him from performing and so he hitched a bike ride to reach his concert.

The father of two never misses any chance to get all of the love and attention from his admirers.

Watch video:

A few days earlier, Atif Aslam had made waves online after he called off his live performance in Islamabad midway to save families from being harassed.

According to one of the eye-witnesses, the crowd threw bottles at Atif, which prompted him to leave the stage halfway through his performance.

According to some other sources, women were being harassed by men in the audience. Many took to social media and called out the management for the poor security.

Here are some of the reactions:

Islamabad Taste plus as the worst event i ever attended. Overall ill management, worst crowd and stupid af hosts plagued the show. Atif Aslam abandon the show after a few songs. Not recommended for the remaining two days! — Khattak (@Sajidsher) December 10, 2021

Pathetically organized Taste Plus festival in Islamabad. Advising people to not attend the rest of it because faida hi nae hai. Is no place safe anymore? Atif left midway cuz he couldn’t tolerate how the crowd was behaving. — S (@PsychedSam) December 11, 2021

Atif Aslam shortly after arriving at a concert in #Islamabad, left midway after reports of multiple harassment within the crowd Atif Aslam was incredibly gracious and consoled a female victim, seen above as members of the crowd laughed on and threw rubbish at the stage pic.twitter.com/V5LXmUxPqK — 🇮🇳Ⓐⓝⓘⓝⓓⓘⓣⓐ (@hatefreeworldX) December 12, 2021

Whatever happened last night in Islamabad's concert was absolutely pathetic. Atif Aslam winning hearts over and over again. — Ambreeeen.. (@Nostalgicc_A) December 11, 2021

Hailing Aslam’s courage, one user added, “I don’t know what exactly happened in Islamabad but bro, so much respect for Atif Aslam. This man never fails to impress.”

Idk what exactly happened in Islamabad but BROOO so much respect for Atif Aslam. This man never fails to impress. — Faiqa. (@_coldmess) December 11, 2021

Another lauded the singer and shared, “What a solid reaction. He walked out of a concert in Islamabad last night when a girl was harassed by some shameless idiots. I am sure that next time, in Atif’s concert, no one will dare to do anything inappropriate.”

In an ocean of the likes of Ali Zafar, be an Atif Aslam. What a solid reaction. He walked out of a concert in Islamabad last night when a girl was harrassed by some shameless idiots. I am sure that next time, in Atif's concert, no1 will dare to do anything inappropriate. — Areesha (@AreeshaPervez) December 12, 2021

Moreover, a viral screenshot of the singer responding to a fan after the fuss which took place in Islamabad had circulated online.

In the said Instagram chat, a user apologized to the singer and wrote, “Sir, extremely sorry for tonight. There are some black sheeps who ruin it for everyone.”

To this, Atif replied, “Don’t be sorry, I love Islamabad. At least, we saved some families from any mishap by stopping the event.” The screenshot could not be verified independently.