WATCH: Hareem Shah’s husband allows her to make scandals

Hareem Shah, the controversial social media sensation who gained recognition from TikTok, has definitely mastered the art to remain in the headlines.

Recently, the TikToker sat down for an interview with her husband, Bilal Shah, for the first time and detailed how she fell in love with him.

Bilal Shah gets candid about his wife and said that Hareem is a gift from the Almighty as a result of the prayers of his parents.

He also revealed that the controversial star is allowed to make any scandal and he has allowed her to do so.

Bilal said, “I thank God for giving me a perfect wife. Hareem is good-looking, caring, and sincere.” He went on to add, “She is the reward of my parents’ prayers. It was only their prayers that I am blessed with such a good life partner. I thank God a million times.”

“To this day, Hareem has not done anything that would make me hang my head in shame. From the day I married Hareem till today, she has not let me down. She is foolish; she quickly trusts everyone. So, I tell her that to work on this habit of hers,” he added saying that he had given the freedom to Hareem and did not restrict her.

On the other hand, revealing the characteristics of her husband, Shah said, “I did not like men who take drugs and smoke and Bilal does not smoke. Ho doesn’t do drugs, and he does not gossip about anyone; he does not speak nonsense.”

Earlier this year, Hareem Shah caused a tumult as the news of her marriage spread like a wildfire on the internet. Probing into the puzzle, it still remains unsolved as the identity of her groom remains hidden.

She had also shared photos of the wedding dress and bridal make-up on Instagram on June 23 but did not caption the photos.

Following the photos, news of their engagement and marriage spread on social media, but now the private TV channel website has confirmed that the TikTok star has confirmed the marriage.

A private TV channel claimed in its report that Hareem confirmed that she was married to a member of the Sindh Assembly from the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), However, she refrained from revealing her husband’s name and did not mention when and where she had got married.