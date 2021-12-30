WATCH: Jennifer Garner almost lit her entire kitchen on fire while cooking
American actress Jennifer Garner nearly burn the entire kitchen on fire in a comical cooking accident that nearly cost her Christmas dinner.
Garner shared the sweet cooking video on Instagram as part of her Pretend Cooking Show, which was released last Wednesday and provided fans a sneak peek at Ina Garten’s beef bourguignon recipe.
The amusing post also had a caption that said, “The thing about traditions—all you do to give them meaning is keep them.”
“I don’t know when I started making @inagarten’s beef bourguignon (from Barefoot in Paris) for Christmas, it was long enough ago that the smell of this perfect stew makes me feel happy, cozy, and relaxed (until I almost lit the kitchen on fire—Ina would never!).””
Maybe this will make sense for your New Year’s Eve, but wherever this weekend takes you—we wish you a healthy, a joyful, and a peaceful New Year.”
