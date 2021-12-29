Watch Salman Khan ditches car and drives Rikshaw

Salman Khan

Salman Khan was spotted in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in a crowded area close to his Panvel property on Tuesday night. The actor appears to have been stationed at his farmhouse for some time.

The actor was seen wearing black shorts and a blue T-shirt in a video posted by a fan account on Instagram. The actor sped away from the scene in his car, accompanied by a few others.

Read more. Salman Khan flaunts her moves on ‘Tamma Tamma’ with niece

Salman was sighted in Panvel barely days after celebrating his birthday at the farmhouse with his family and friends. On Monday, the actor celebrated his 56th birthday by cutting his cake with his niece Ayat. Her birthday is the same as the actor’s. Videos and photos taken at the farmhouse proved that the actor was having a great time that night.

