WATCH: Shehnaaz Gill dances her heart out at a recent function

Famed Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill, who remained quite inactive on social media after her rumoured beau Sidharth Shukla died on September 02, sets the internet on fire with her dance video.

Shehnaaz Gill on Sunday attended the engagement party of her friend and manager Kaushal Joshi and looked gorgeous in a shimmery black dress.

A viral dance video of the Shona Shona star has won the hearts of millions of her fans and netizens. In the clip, she can be seen dancing with a broad smile on her face.

Shehnaaz can be seen learning steps of Zingaat and then performing with a high spirit on the dance floor with friends.

Moreover, the dress she donned was with a deep neckline and it added an extra oomph factor to the outfit and complimented Shehnaaz’s toned figure perfectly.

The actress paired her ensemble with black heels. She accessorised minimally with delicate stud earrings and a matching clutch.

On the work front, Gill was last seen in a Punjabi film Honsla Rakh opposite Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

To note Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill‘s bond never failed to make headlines. Ever since their Bigg Boss journey, the couple won everyone’s heart. The duo also worked together in several music videos like Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona.

The versatile actor, Sidharth Shukla, 40, was pronounced no more on September 02 this year when he was brought to Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.