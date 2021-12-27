WATCH: Talha Anjum thrashes an uncouth person amid Islamabad concert

Young Stunners, a rap/hip-hop duo featuring the vocals of Talhah Yunus and Talha Anjum, are widely loved among the youth for their stellar singing skills.

The duo often makes waves online after their hit tracks Guman and Afsanay but this time, Talha Anjum is trending on social media after he lost his temper amidst the live concert in Islamabad on Saturday, which was attended by a massive crowd.

A video of the rapper circulating all over the internet showed him thrashing out a person who threw water bottles at him and he clearly refused to tolerate the disrespect.

He called out at the person from the stage, asking him to come face to face instead of hiding behind a crowd, throwing objects.

However, Anjum later went on to add that although the incident has ruined his ‘mood’, he will play one last song for his fans.

Here’s the video:

Many lauded the artist for calling out the boorish behaviour and expressed displeasure over how the singers are treated in Pakistan.

Whereas, some other naysayers slammed Talha Anjum for ‘being rude’. “Being an artist doesn’t mean you have to be rude. You have to strengthen yourself before you become an artist, Talha Anjum, I don’t know which of the fans said what, but you shouldn’t have acted like that because you are not in the same place as them.”

