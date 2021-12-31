Watch the Gulab Jamun Samosa takes the internet by storm

We’ve all seen food experiments this year that have either shocked or surprised us and occasionally both. We’ve seen Oreo pakodas, chocolate Maggi, Kacha mango cocktails, and other bizarre culinary pairings as a result of rampant food experimentation and now Gulab Jamun Samosa.

We came across samosa gulab jamun before the year ended, adding to the list of odd cuisine combos. As strange as a samosa gulab jamun may sound, it is a phenomenon that has piqued the interest of many and sent the internet into a frenzy.

Although a gulab jamun samosa may appear unusual, the sweet samosa concept is not new. Netizens had previously discovered chocolate and Oreo ice cream samosas.

