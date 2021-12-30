WATCH: This is how Aisha Khan’s daughter says goodbye to 2021

Former Pakistani actress Aisha Khan has treated fans with an adorable video clip of her daughter Mahnoor saying goodbye to the year 2021 with a ‘heart full of gratitude’.

Aisha took to her Instagram and dropped a video of her fun-loving daughter who is seen sliding amidst a bright smile. “Sliding into the new year with a heart full of gratitude and lots of hope!! 2022- be kind! Happy new year everyone,” the caption on her post read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aisha Uqbah Malik (AISHA KHAN) (@aisha.u.malik)

Also Read: Former Actress Aisha Khan, Mahnoor Serve Major Mother-Daughter Goals

The Mann Mayal star is quite hopeful for the coming year and wished everyone as she welcomed the year 2022 in advance.

On April 15, 2018, Aisha and Major Uqbah Hadeed Malik tied the knot in a simple but dignified wedding ceremony that was attended by close friends and relatives.

She gave birth to her daughter on the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awal in the year 2019, whom she named ‘Mahnoor’.

Ayesha Khan stepped into Pakistan’s media industry in 2000 and showed the essence of true acting in many successful dramas.

Here dramas include Mehndi, Wasil, Khuda Zameen Se Gya Nahi, Parsa, Khuda Mera Bhi Hai, Mann Mayal, and others.

The actress had decided to leave the industry after a successful 18-year media career. She made the announcement on social media.

Her husband, Major Uqbah Hadeed Malik is the first Pakistani military officer to serve as a platoon commander in the RMAS and also won the honorary sword.