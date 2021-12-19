Watch Video: Ayesha Omar’s latest dance video in bold dress breaks the internet
Actress Ayesha Omar recently performed at a friend’s wedding, where she sang several songs, including Bollywood chartbusters like Munni Badnaam Hui from Dabbang.
Other celebs that joined the Bulbulay diva were Azfar Rehman and Ali Rehman Khan. The clips from the Mehendi ceremony have gone viral across social media platforms.
