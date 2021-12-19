Watch Video: Ayesha Omar’s latest dance video in bold dress breaks the internet

Web Desk BOL News

19th Dec, 2021. 05:05 pm
Ayesha Omar

Ayesha Omar’s latest dance video in bold dress breaks the internet

Actress Ayesha Omar recently performed at a friend’s wedding, where she sang several songs, including Bollywood chartbusters like Munni Badnaam Hui from Dabbang.

Other celebs that joined the Bulbulay diva were Azfar Rehman and Ali Rehman Khan. The clips from the Mehendi ceremony have gone viral across social media platforms.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by showbizspy (@showbizspy_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by showbizspy (@showbizspy_)

Read More

17 mins ago
Spider-Man producer asks Tom Holland and Zendaya to 'try not to' date

Tom Holland and Zendaya have been dating for quite some time, and...
38 mins ago
Spider-Man breaks box office records, earning $300 million worldwide

Spider-Man: No Way Home, the latest Marvel superhero film, is smashing pandemic-era...
47 mins ago
Gohar Rasheed thanks his 'Neighbor' Hania Amir for Aloo Ke Parathay

Gohar Rasheed is a Pakistani actor. He is best known for his...
1 hour ago
Ayesha Omar responds to critics on her recent bold dance video

Actress Ayesha Omar recently performed at a friend’s wedding, where she sang...
1 hour ago
Khushi Kapoor gives a glimpse of her bedroom

In a new Instagram post, Khushi Kapoor showed off her bedroom to...
21 hours ago
A girl who just looks like Scarlett Johansson!

Ekaterina Shumskaya, dubbed as “Russian Scarlett Johansson” on TikTok. She says that...