WATCH: Zarnish Khan rocks the dance floor on superhit ‘Cinderella’ song

Pakistani showbiz’s rising star Zarnish Khan has left her fans stunned with her killer dance moves at a recent Mehendi function.

The Ye Dil Mera actress wore an olive green sleeveless lehnga choli for the mehndi event. Zarnish Khan set the stage on fire as she danced her heart out to a superhit Indian song “Cinderella“.

“Mehandi madness!! Me with the gang,” she captioned the clip.

Watch Here:

Here we have some more collections from the Mehendi function. The pictures and videos are doing rounds all over the internet and left fans swooning over her beauty. Take a look!

In another video circulating online, the celebrity star was seen grooving on the item song ‘Sakhi Sakhi’.

Earlier, Khan had talked about women smokers in an interview with Monina’s mixed plate.

Upon talking on the issue the actress had said, “I think cigarette smoking has become such a cultural barrier in our society. The women from the lower class are considered fine when they smoke but when it comes to our society, the middle and upper class declare it as a stigma. Cigarette smoking is bad for health; be it for a man or woman.”

Zarnish Khan rose to the pinnacle of fame as she essayed the role of Alizeh in Susraal Mera.

On the work front, she was last spotted in the highly praised drama serials Yeh Dil Mera where she starred alongside Sajal Aly, Ahad Mir, Adnan Siddiqui and Mira Sethi.