‘We were uncomfortable being recorded’: Saboor Aly responds to her viral video
Pakistani actress Saboor Aly breaks the silence over her viral video, which was from her sister-in-law Mariam Ansari’s wedding. The actress is responding to her viral video on her Instagram story, which sparked rumours of a false heated argument with her fiance, Ali Ansari.
Saboor shares how she and Ali Ansari were getting uncomfortable because of people recording them without their consent at Mariam’s wedding, and she raises a good point!
The Parizaad actress wrote, “This serious discussion was actually about how me and Ali were uncomfortable of the people recording us without our consent, but we still had a lot of fun! Thanks for all the love and concern!“
Read More
Shaan Shahid wants to uphold the ban on Indian content
After the recent announcement by the Federal Minister for Information, Fawad Chaudhry,...
Aamir Khan secretly married to famous Indian actress?
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has secretly married famous Indian actress Fatima Sana....
Nora Fatehi challenged her fans to show some moves on ‘Dance Meri Rani’
Nora Fatehi throws a dance challenge to her millions of followers after...
Waqar Younis dances to 'Dilli Wali Girlfriend' at a recent wedding goes viral
A dance video of former Pakistan cricket team coach Waqar Younis has...