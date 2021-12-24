‘We were uncomfortable being recorded’: Saboor Aly responds to her viral video

Pakistani actress Saboor Aly breaks the silence over her viral video, which was from her sister-in-law Mariam Ansari’s wedding. The actress is responding to her viral video on her Instagram story, which sparked rumours of a false heated argument with her fiance, Ali Ansari.

Saboor shares how she and Ali Ansari were getting uncomfortable because of people recording them without their consent at Mariam’s wedding, and she raises a good point!

The Parizaad actress wrote, “This serious discussion was actually about how me and Ali were uncomfortable of the people recording us without our consent, but we still had a lot of fun! Thanks for all the love and concern!“