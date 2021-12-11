Has Arisha Razi Khan found her soulmate?

Arisha is a young Pakistani actress who began her career as a child star on television and in films. She has also served as a host and garnered a lot of attention at a young age.

Arisha is currently working on a number of serials and films, honing her acting skills with each job. Sarah Razi, another Pakistani actress, is her sister.

Read more: Arisha Razi has shares beautiful pictures from her trip to Skardu

Arisha recently posted a photo on her official Instagram account that piqued people’s interest.

In front of a beach, a man is seen clutching Arisha’s hand.

“Hold my hands and transport me to your world,” Arisha captioned the photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARISHA RAZI KHAN (@arisharazikhan.official)

Read more: Arisha Razi Khan is a proud khalaa; sister blessed with a baby girl

The audience was intrigued about the guy holding Arisha’s hand because Arisha didn’t reveal his face. She may have found her soulmate, says the internet.