Who thinks we spread “Fahashi” should promptly get rid of their TV, says Ushna Shah

Web Desk BOL News

15th Dec, 2021. 03:25 pm
Ushna

Ushna Shah delivers a message to the critics. Photo: Insta

Pakistani actress Ushna Shah delivered a message to those who criticize the actresses and think that they are spreading Fahashi. The actress used the harsh tone on Twitter handle and wrote her emotions, “Every Pakistani with morals and ethics who finds acting & actors inferior, who thinks we spread “Fahashi” should promptly get rid of their TV.”

Thora Sa Aasman star further stated that “Such critics do not even watch any channel that shows content that isn’t preaching Islam. Get off social media immediately! Show your gherat please,” said Ushna.

However, Ushna did not mention the reason or give any clue for writing such thread. After the post was circulated on social media, her fans agreed with the actress point of view and advised the critics to refrain from unwarranted criticism.

On the other side some followers started criticize her. One of the admirers narrated that “Ushna, totally get your concern. Do you not think that respectfully, you may be going from one extreme to another? Perhaps there is a somewhat middle ground, that effectively there should not be any Islamically impermissible actions.”

