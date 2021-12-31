Why did Prince William made Kate cry before wedding on New Year’s Eve?
Before the great royal wedding, Prince William and Kate Middleton had a hard period in their relationship.
The Duke of Cambridge promised Kate in 2006 that they would spend New Year’s Eve together. The intention was for William to spend the night with the Middletons after returning from Christmas in Sandringham.
In her book The Making of a Royal Romance, author Katie Nicholl reveals that William cancelled his plans at the last minute, prompting Kate to consider her future in the royal family.
Read more: Prince William’s speech that sparked a backlash from anti-monarchy activists
“William had been having second thoughts and sat down with his father and his grandmother to have a frank discussion about his future with Kate. Both advised him not to hurry into anything,” Middleton writes.
According to insiders, Kate and William parted a few weeks later. The couple was sighted together again at an army celebration in Bovington, Dorset, which put an end to the separation rumours.
Read More
Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan shares a precious New Year wish; See PHOTOS
The year 2021 is about to end and New Year 2022is about...
Sara Ali Khan wants to be cast in the remake of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with Janhvi Kapoor & Vijay Deverakonda
Sara Ali Khan is one of the most famous Bollywood celebrities on...
Ayeza Khan embraces Queen Cleopatra look in latest pictures
Ayeza Khan, the renowned actress of Pakistani media, needs no introduction channeled Queen...
Sushmita Sen welcomes 2022 with a workout photo
Sushmita Sen has returned to the gym after a long absence from...
The royal family's year in 2021 'from death to birth'
The royal family experienced a lot of drama in 2021, with births,...