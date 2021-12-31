Why did Prince William made Kate cry before wedding on New Year’s Eve?

Before the great royal wedding, Prince William and Kate Middleton had a hard period in their relationship.

The Duke of Cambridge promised Kate in 2006 that they would spend New Year’s Eve together. The intention was for William to spend the night with the Middletons after returning from Christmas in Sandringham.

In her book The Making of a Royal Romance, author Katie Nicholl reveals that William cancelled his plans at the last minute, prompting Kate to consider her future in the royal family.

“William had been having second thoughts and sat down with his father and his grandmother to have a frank discussion about his future with Kate. Both advised him not to hurry into anything,” Middleton writes.

According to insiders, Kate and William parted a few weeks later. The couple was sighted together again at an army celebration in Bovington, Dorset, which put an end to the separation rumours.