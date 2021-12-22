Why does Fawad Khan consider as the most handsome man?

Fawad Khan has a natural beauty that is undeniable. His facial characteristics are almost flawless and quite appealing. Not only that, but his facial expressions and acting abilities distinguish him from others in his field.

Fawad Afzal Khan is a Pakistani actor, producer, screenwriter, model, judge, and singer. Having received several awards including a Filmfare Award, three Lux Style Awards, and six Hum Awards, he is widely regarded as one of the greatest contemporary actors hailing from Pakistan.

He has a fantastic personality off-screen as well, and his remarks, along with his deep voice, are enough to set him out from the crowd.

Previously, Fawad Khan confirmed being a part of the upcoming Disney-Hotstar series after a lot of rumors. Fawad Khan is in the cast, which includes a number of Pakistani stars, as previously reported.

When asked if he is a part of Miss Marvel during an interview with Film Companion, Fawad Khan answered, “Yeah, I am. Woh toh main deny nahi kar sakta, ab toh main jhooth nahi bol sakta, woh toh unhone khud news laga di hai (I can’t reject that or lie about it because they have put out the update themselves).”

Also, he has been named among ‘100 Most Handsome Faces’ of 2021 by TC Candler, an independent critics list.

Turning to Instagram, TC Candler revealed Khan as the nominee for ‘100 Most Handsome Faces’ of 2021. After 2017, 2018, and 2020, Khan has been featured in this list for the fourth time.