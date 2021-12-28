Yasir and Iqra celebrate their 2nd wedding anniversary

One of the cutest couples in town, Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz, are celebrating their 2nd anniversary today and Yasir took a chance to wish his wife in a chucklesome post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasir Hussain (@yasir.hussain131)

The Lahore Se Aagay actor took to his Instagram and shared an adorable wedding photo of the couple along with a long humorous post.

Read more: Yasir Hussain wishes Merry Christmas with an adorable video of Kabir

“Happy Anniversary my beloved… Just I know how I spend these two years…. I mean I haven’t realized how the time flies”, Hussain punned on Iqra.

Yasir went on teasing his actress wife by calling her a magician and saying that she is the one who brings colours to his life as she never stops being voluble in the house.

“I love you to the moon and back or maybe I’ll stay there”, the Karachi Se Lahore actor summed up the post.

Read more: Iqra Aziz clearly proving she is a selfie queen; take a look!

On the other hand, Iqra also took to her social media and wished Yasir Hussain with a heartfelt note on their big day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IQRA AZIZ HUSSAIN🇵🇰 (@iiqraaziz)

“Still happy and content with my decision of marrying you. I love you to the moon and ….. i’ll come back you can stay there. I pray for our better and loving future and most importantly our growing family”, she teased back Yasir.

The Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 actress also shared a short lovely clip from their mayun ceremony along with the post.