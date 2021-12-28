‘You have to accept me as I am,’ says Mathira

Mathira, a VJ and model, recently appeared in Ahsan Khan’s show Time Out with Ahsan Khan along with her sister Rose. She revealed her thoughts on her image as well as her early days as a VJ.

After Rose stated that Mathira was not “fake” and Ahsan alluded to possible plastic surgeries that the model had, she responded, “If I had gotten any such operations done, I would have owned up to them. I have had liposuction done, and I own it.“

Read more: Mathira opens up on her image and early career at an interview

Mathira explained that she did not grasp Urdu well in the early days of her career as VJ when they moved from Zimbabwe in 2005. While describing how she kept a cool and collected attitude when callers made inappropriate comments on her during the live show, she shared, “To be honest, at the time I didn’t understand half the things that were being said because I did not know Urdu too well.”

She said, “My behavior is not hurting anyone. I just live my life according to how I am. I am not the kind of person who will dress a certain way abroad and a different way here. You have to accept me as I am.“