Yumna Zaidi is epitome of elegance in this stunning attire

Actress Yumna Zaidi always turns heads with her impactful ensembles everywhere she goes. However, it is the star’s choice of sartorial wear that always makes her stand out.

The actress has a social media presence that might end you up scrolling through her feed for hours. Her feed is no less than that of a model. Yumna Zaidi can pull off any outfit effortlessly in both eastern and western looks.

Recently, the Ishq-e-Laa actress has dropped multiple ethereal snaps all dressed in a traditional wedding.

Zaidi looked like a breath of fresh air in rose pink attire. Her makeup was subtle while her jewellery, minimal, as she adorned heavy earrings and chose her tresses to fall straight.