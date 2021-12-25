Yumna Zaidi is epitome of elegance in this stunning attire
Actress Yumna Zaidi always turns heads with her impactful ensembles everywhere she goes. However, it is the star’s choice of sartorial wear that always makes her stand out.
The actress has a social media presence that might end you up scrolling through her feed for hours. Her feed is no less than that of a model. Yumna Zaidi can pull off any outfit effortlessly in both eastern and western looks.
Recently, the Ishq-e-Laa actress has dropped multiple ethereal snaps all dressed in a traditional wedding.
View this post on Instagram
Zaidi looked like a breath of fresh air in rose pink attire. Her makeup was subtle while her jewellery, minimal, as she adorned heavy earrings and chose her tresses to fall straight.
She has always been incredibly intelligent with her amazing personality and her great array of clothes. She is mostly loved by teenagers.
However, the actress has also managed to create quite a good fan base for herself with her sweet personality.
On the work front, the actress is seen showcasing her incredible acting skills in the drama serial Parizaad, Sinf-e-Ahan and Ishq-e-Laa. The fans couldn’t stop but praise Zaidi’s outstanding performance in all the characters.
Also Read: LSA 2021: Fellow stars applaud Yumna Zaidi for her incredible achievement
Read More
Frankly, Fahad Hussayn
Shahjehan Saleem Fashion in Pakistan has its own narrative to tell and...
The show must (not) go on
The unfortunate events that unfolded at Astroworld recently sent shockwaves throughout the...
Iconic character portrayals we witnessed on TV
There are stars, and then there are actors. There are clichéd drama...
Qaatil Haseenaon Ke Naam: the femme noir tales of murder and revenge
While orthodox television is busy portraying women as damsels in distress, the...