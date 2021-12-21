Zahid Ahmed talks about mental health, ‘Same as cancer if not worse’

Web Desk BOL News

21st Dec, 2021. 07:37 pm
Zahid Ahmed

Zahid Ahmed discusses about mental health

In an Instagram post, actor Zahid Ahmed discussed the significance of mental wellness and how it is very important to look after your mental health as well as your health.

The Daldal star took to his Instagram story to share a picture with the text, “Mental Health is probably, the same as cancer if not worse. Strikes in stealth and is destructive,” the post read.

The Mein Na Janoo hero stated in an interview earlier, “I use social media as much as I need to.” He said he mostly uses Instagram. “I am well aware of the importance of speak with thoughtfulness. So, I try not to make any statement that would cause me to be mentioned in issues other than my work,” he said.

According to the actor, “If someone wants too much fame, then they would make statements without thoughtfully. If someone isn’t looking for publicity, then he would speak thoughtfully.” Ahmed continued, “There are all kinds of artists in the industry. Some people like to be in the news, while some people don’t, they have their own preferences.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zahid Ahmed (@zahid.ahmed.official)

Zahid Ahmed’s next film, Ghabrana Nai Hai, starring Saba Qamar, will be released shortly. Syed Jibran also appears in the film. On Eidulfitr 2022, it will be launched.

