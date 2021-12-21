Zahid Ahmed talks about mental health, ‘Same as cancer if not worse’
In an Instagram post, actor Zahid Ahmed discussed the significance of mental wellness and how it is very important to look after your mental health as well as your health.
The Daldal star took to his Instagram story to share a picture with the text, “Mental Health is probably, the same as cancer if not worse. Strikes in stealth and is destructive,” the post read.
The Mein Na Janoo hero stated in an interview earlier, “I use social media as much as I need to.” He said he mostly uses Instagram. “I am well aware of the importance of speak with thoughtfulness. So, I try not to make any statement that would cause me to be mentioned in issues other than my work,” he said.
According to the actor, “If someone wants too much fame, then they would make statements without thoughtfully. If someone isn’t looking for publicity, then he would speak thoughtfully.” Ahmed continued, “There are all kinds of artists in the industry. Some people like to be in the news, while some people don’t, they have their own preferences.”
View this post on Instagram
Zahid Ahmed’s next film, Ghabrana Nai Hai, starring Saba Qamar, will be released shortly. Syed Jibran also appears in the film. On Eidulfitr 2022, it will be launched.
Read More
Syra Yousuf shares a picture with her sister who just looks like Syra!
Syra Yousuf, the stunning diva of Pakistan’s showbiz industry shared a picture...
Disha Patani prepares to perform her own stunts
Actress Disha Patani is ready to conclude the year 2021 on a...
Hania Amir’s Latest Pictures in Spider Man Costume Goes Viral
Pakistani actress Hania Amir’s latest pictures in Marvel’s iconic web crawler goes...
Alizeh Shah declared ‘Nagin of Pakistan’ over latest pictures
Leading actress and the sensation of Media, Alizeh Shah is known for her talent...
Photos: Alia Bhatt glows as she attends her friend's Haldi ceremony
Alia Bhatt was one of the bridesmaids at her school classmate Meghna...