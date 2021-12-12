Zainab Abbas shares first picture of her new born
Zainab Abbas, a sports presenter, uploaded a photo of her firstborn, Taimur Hamza Kardar, on her Instagram page on Sunday, much to the surprise of her fans.
The 43-year-old television star, who married Hamza Kardar in 2019, also shared a photo of herself cradling Taimur. She also referred to the child as “her finest bit of work”.
“This might be my finest bit of work yet…thrilled to announce the arrival of Taimur Hamza Kardar on 7th December 2021. Our hearts are full! Do keep us in your prayers,” the television host wrote.
View this post on Instagram
The lovely photo received over 19,000 likes in less than two hours after it was posted. Fans went to the comments area, where they left over 650 words expressing their best wishes and prayers for both the mother and the baby.
“Awwww, MashAllah, MashAllah many congrats,” one user wrote.
“Masha Allah, best wishes for this cute baby may. May Allah bless him,” a third follower commented.
In September 2021, Zainab announced that she was expecting a child. The sports news had shared a photo of her with her “travel partner,” revealing that she is expecting.
Read More
Karan Johar released teaser for his new reality talent show 'Hunarbaaz'
Bollywood acclaimed director, Karan Johar is going to serve as a judge...
Camila Cabello shares how "Cinderella" helped her overcome mental health issues
Camilla Cabello, the award-winning singer, and songwriter, recently opened up about her...
Olivia Rodrigo is over the moon after 'Sour Tour' tickets sold out
Olivia Rodrigo, an award-winning singer, and songwriter, recently expressed her delight at...
BTS win Asia's most prestigious music awards in Hong Kong
BTS was the big winner at the Mnet Asian Music Accolades in...
Amitabh Bachchan rents out his house to Kriti Sanon
Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bacchan rented his Andheri apartment for 10 lakh...