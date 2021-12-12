Zainab Abbas shares first picture of her new born

Zainab Abbas, a sports presenter, uploaded a photo of her firstborn, Taimur Hamza Kardar, on her Instagram page on Sunday, much to the surprise of her fans.

The 43-year-old television star, who married Hamza Kardar in 2019, also shared a photo of herself cradling Taimur. She also referred to the child as “her finest bit of work”.

“This might be my finest bit of work yet…thrilled to announce the arrival of Taimur Hamza Kardar on 7th December 2021. Our hearts are full! Do keep us in your prayers,” the television host wrote.

The lovely photo received over 19,000 likes in less than two hours after it was posted. Fans went to the comments area, where they left over 650 words expressing their best wishes and prayers for both the mother and the baby.

“Awwww, MashAllah, MashAllah many congrats,” one user wrote.

“Masha Allah, best wishes for this cute baby may. May Allah bless him,” a third follower commented.

In September 2021, Zainab announced that she was expecting a child. The sports news had shared a photo of her with her “travel partner,” revealing that she is expecting.