Zara Noor Abbas sends love to hubby with a unique anniversary wish
Pakistan’s gorgeous actress Zara Noor Abbas is celebrating her 4th blissful wedding anniversary with the love of her life, actor Asad Siddiqui.
Taking to Instagram, the Phaans star dropped a series of adorable pictures with hubby as she wished him with a wholesome anniversary post.
“He is celebrating the best day of his life and I gotta support – because that’s what AMAZING wives do. You are my Moon. My stars. My planet. My Galaxy. Certainly not JUST my world. Thank YOU for turning my wings into a rocket booster. I love you, my Anchor. Happy Anniversary,” wrote Zara.
Sharing adorable pictures while cutting the cake, the actress sent love to Siddiqui with a unique anniversary wish and left fans swooning over them.
View this post on Instagram
Also, the Gumrah actor turned to his Instagram to share a heartfelt love note for her wifey. “Happy 4th!! Thank you for taking all my crap and bearing me all these years. May you continue doing the same till eternity. My support system I love you and I got your back. Always!! And just to remind you again like always, this was indeed your life’s best decision. #happyanniversary,” he wrote.
View this post on Instagram
Also Read: 5 times Zara Noor Abbas pulled off stunning heavy jhumkas effortlessly
Being an enthusiastic performer, the Zebaish starlet has been making waves in showbiz because of her stellar performance and fine acting skills. Moreover, Asad has managed to garner ample praises for himself.
Zara’s super-hit drama serials include Ehd-e-Wafa, Khamoshi, Deewar-e-Shab, Qaid, Zebaaish, and Phaans, which garnered immense appreciation all over social media.
