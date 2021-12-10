Zara Noor Abbas wears her mother-in-law’s 45-year-old ‘gotta ka lehnga’

The images of Pakistani drama actress Zara Noor Abbas went viral on social media. The said pictures can be seen the actress wearing the attire of her mother-in-law which is almost 45 years old.

Deewar-e-Shab star took to her instar account and shared a series of photographs from her family wedding. The diva can be seen in a magenta gotta suit twined with jhomar and jhumkas. The actress said that “ I am wearing my mother-in-law jora that is almost 45 years old. Nothing beats old school gotta ka lehnga.” Check it out here:

After seeing the post one of her followers asked, ”Ye dress abhi tak itni good condition mai kaisy hai? Tell us ta k hum bhi apny wedding dress ko esi trha sambhalein” (How is this dress still in such a good condition? Let us know so that we can also keep our wedding dress safe like this.)