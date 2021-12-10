Zara Noor Abbas wears her mother-in-law’s 45-year-old ‘gotta ka lehnga’
The images of Pakistani drama actress Zara Noor Abbas went viral on social media. The said pictures can be seen the actress wearing the attire of her mother-in-law which is almost 45 years old.
Read more: Zara Noor Abbas joins ‘Badshah Begum’ cast after Farhan Saeed
Deewar-e-Shab star took to her instar account and shared a series of photographs from her family wedding. The diva can be seen in a magenta gotta suit twined with jhomar and jhumkas. The actress said that “ I am wearing my mother-in-law jora that is almost 45 years old. Nothing beats old school gotta ka lehnga.” Check it out here:
View this post on Instagram
Read more: Zara Noor Abbas pens lovely note after bagging an award at IPPA
After seeing the post one of her followers asked, ”Ye dress abhi tak itni good condition mai kaisy hai? Tell us ta k hum bhi apny wedding dress ko esi trha sambhalein” (How is this dress still in such a good condition? Let us know so that we can also keep our wedding dress safe like this.)
Read More
Bride passes away due to cardiac attack after crying during Rukhsati
After crying "too much" at her Rukhsati, a newlywed woman in India...
Check out the actresses who married younger men!
When it comes to love, the entire world appears to be hypocritical!...
Olivia Rodrigo advises her fans who failed to get concert tickets
Thousands of Olivia Rodrigo fans were unhappy when tickets for her "Sour...
Check out Deepika Padukone's fitness secret!
Deepika Padukone is one of Bollywood's fittest actresses and is quite active...
Tom Holland's career rises as the film 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' approaches
Tom Holland's upcoming film Spider-Man: No Way Home has brought him more...