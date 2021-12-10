Zara Noor Abbas wears her mother-in-law’s 45-year-old ‘gotta ka lehnga’

Web Desk BOL News

10th Dec, 2021. 01:40 pm

Zara Noor Abbas in her mother-in-law’s 45 years old gotta ka lehnga. Photo: Insta

The images of Pakistani drama actress Zara Noor Abbas went viral on social media. The said pictures can be seen the actress wearing the attire of her mother-in-law which is almost 45 years old.

Deewar-e-Shab star took to her instar account and shared a series of photographs from her family wedding. The diva can be seen in a magenta gotta suit twined with jhomar and jhumkas. The actress said that “ I am wearing my mother-in-law jora that is almost 45 years old. Nothing beats old school gotta ka lehnga.” Check it out here:


After seeing the post one of her followers asked, ”Ye dress abhi tak itni good condition mai kaisy hai? Tell us ta k hum bhi apny wedding dress ko esi trha sambhalein” (How is this dress still in such a good condition? Let us know so that we can also keep our wedding dress safe like this.)

