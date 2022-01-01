2021 Recap: Top 6 Best Moments of 2021 in Pakistan

In terms of social media virality, 2021 was undoubtedly an eventful year. Whether it was hilarious memes or weird videos that made us angry, the social media storm refused to abate as a slew of hot stories continued to stream in.

Some instances, though, made the most splash on social media and had Pakistanis talking.

Here are some of the most startling events of 2021 that shook the nation:

1- Dananeer Mobeen’s PawriHoRaiHai

Dananeer Mobeen reached the height of celebrity after a viral video of her vacationing in Pakistan’s northern regions went viral. She stated, “Yeh hamari party ho rahi hai” (We’re partying) in a humorous style that amused the netizens, imitating the Pakistani burger accent.

The ‘pawri’ video developed an obsession for people all throughout Pakistan and India, including celebrities. Yashraj Mukhate, an Indian composer, remixed the anthem.

Shahid Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Deepika Padukone, and other Bollywood stars got on the bandwagon and shared their own take on the popular trend on social media.

2 – Nida Yasir’s idea of ‘Formula 1 car’

Nida Yasir, the popular morning TV show host, was relentlessly trolled when a retro F1 racing car video went viral. In 2016, a morning show host invited two NUST students to join him in the hopes of shedding light on their topic, but the host’s queries perplexed them.

3 – Aamir Liaquat’s Naagin dance

Aamir Liaquat, a well-known TV personality and PTI leader, has a tumultuous history of being visible on social media. On his show “Jeeway Pakistan,” however, he left the audience scratching their heads as he comically grooved to the beats of “Nagin.” Given that it occurred during Ramadan, his odd combination of antics and performance drew much criticism.

4 – Sadaf Kanwal’s thoughts on feminism

Sadaf Kanwal’s thoughts on feminism and a woman’s role in marriage enraged and perplexed the internet. Her perspective of view implied that “husbands are our culture” and that it is a woman’s responsibility to “clean up their shoes and iron their clothes.” The supermodel’s opinion drew a lot of flak from the internet, who couldn’t understand why culture was compared to husbands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niche Lifestyle (@nichelifestyle)

5 – Cannoli café owners

The infamous video depicted the owners of the Islamabad cafe Cannoli ridiculing their manager, Awais, over his inability to communicate in English.

6 – Junaid Safdar’s soulful voice

Junaid Safdar, the son of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, captured the nation’s attention for the first time when a video of him enthralling the crowd during his Nikkah ceremony in London by singing the hit Bollywood single “Kya Hua Tera Waada” went viral.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FonksVHDFqI