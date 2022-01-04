2021 was the worst year of my life: Jamie Dornan

Everyone in life has at least a few years that they feel were bad for them. for Jamie Dornan, it was 2021. In a recent interview, the star discussed Belfast’s huge success. He said that the year 2021 gave him more troubles than delights.

Read more: Jamie Dornan shares impact of working in ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’

“It’s bizarre to end the year with all this enthusiasm — with so much acclaim for Belfast and so much good talk about The Tourist,” the 39-year-old remarked. “On many levels, it’s been the worst year of my life, and the hardest.”

The actor spoke lovingly of his father, who was an obstetrician.

“It would be difficult to find anything negative to say about my father if you looked hard enough. My main lesson from him was that he was a beacon of hope.”

Read more: 2022 Critics Choice Awards: ‘West Side Story’ and ‘Belfast’ lead in film nominations

“His friendliness and readiness to speak with each and every one. ‘You treat the person who cleans the court the same way you treat the judge,’ he used to remark. Dad was a man of many talents, and he had time for everyone “Added he.

Jamie’s father lost the battle to Covid in march 2021.